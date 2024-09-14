Karnataka: Dalit youth tied to pole, assaulted by group in Koppal, seven booked

A 21-year-old Dalit youth was tied to an electric pole and assaulted by a group of youngsters belonging to the Valmiki community (which is classified under the Scheduled Tribes), on September 9. The Alavandi police have arrested three people and an investigation is underway.

According to reports, Gudadappa Mullanna, who belongs to the Madiga community (which is classified under SC category) was smoking a cigarette in a common area in Bochanhalli of Koppal, when a group of people approached him and told him to stop smoking. He went home and later, when he came to the festival of Ganesh Chathurthi, he was assaulted, stripped and tied to a pole by the group, who were in an inebriated condition.

The police have named Naganagowda, Yallappa, Bheemappa, Hanumagowda, Prajwal and Naveen as the accused. The youth told Eedina that around 20 people assaulted him but only seven persons have been named in the FIR.

Earlier in August, a 21-year-old Dalit woman in Vithalapura village of Koppal was subjected to ‘untouchability’ in her marital home. The victim was allegedly made to live in a shed outside the house, sleeping on muddy ground. She was also given another hut in which to cook, and her in-laws refused to eat what she cooked. Subsequently, she was brutally assaulted and poisoned by her in-laws.