Karnataka: Congress calls upon cadres to mobilise support for LS polls

He also urged the party workers to go out and seek votes, saying "we have implemented all our promises".

"No other government has managed to implement schemes like this. My friends in Mangaluru region should not lose hope. Do not think that you have won only two seats in the district in the assembly elections and will not be able to increase the tally? When Sadananda Gowda was the Chief Minister, we fielded our candidate and secured a win. Why the JD-S and the BJP have joined hands now? Deve Gowda had said that he would leave the country if Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, and he has joined hands with him now.

"In politics, what matters is the ideology, belief and principles. Let's work on those principles. We need to take people from all sections of the society with us. Prime Minister Modi may say he will win 370 seats, but that is not possible. Rahul Gandhi is doing yatra across the country and the country is looking for new leadership," Shivakumar said.