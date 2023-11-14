Karnataka Congress attacks HD Kumaraswamy over 'power theft'

Karnataka's ruling Congress on Tuesday, November 14, accused JD(S) leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy of power theft, saying that his house was decorated with lights during Diwali via a direct connection from a high-tension wire. The Congress said Kumaraswamy should not have stooped down to the level of committing power theft to decorate his house.

"Being a former CM, you should be ashamed to defend the case by claiming it as a petty matter. Likewise, you will defend the loot in future as well. You are trying to pass the buck by holding someone responsible.

"When you got electricity stealthily to decorate your house was there no power crisis in the state? You didn't get reminded on the drought situation in the state?" the Congress said on its social media accounts.