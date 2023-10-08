Karnataka CM voices concern over Israel crisis, shares emergency helplines for Indians seeking aid

For citizens of Karnataka in Israel seeking aid, the Karnataka State Emergency Operation Centre has set up dedicated helpline numbers: 08022340676 and 08022253707.

The conflict was ignited by a rocket and infiltrating attack carried out by the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas. This resulted in the tragic loss of over 200 lives, with more than 1,400 individuals sustaining injuries. In an unprecedented assault, nearly 3,000 rockets were launched into Israel by Hamas since the early hours of Saturday. Furthermore, Hamas has taken Israeli civilians and soldiers as hostages.

The ongoing conflict has led to significant casualties on both sides.

According to Palestinian health authorities in Gaza, at least 232 Palestinians have lost their lives, and an additional 1,697 have been wounded due to Israeli airstrikes. The death toll among Israelis has now surpassed 200, marking it as one of the deadliest attacks in Israel in recent decades.