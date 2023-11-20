Karnataka: Class 2 student falls into sambar vessel at school, dies

Mahanthamma Shivappa Talawar, an eight-year-old Class 2 student, passed away on Sunday, November 19, at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru. The young girl had sustained critical injuries after accidentally falling into a hot sambar vessel at the Chinamagera Government Higher Primary School in Afzalpur taluk, Kalaburagi district.
The unfortunate incident occurred during the serving of a midday meal at the Government Higher Primary School in Chinamagera village. Mahanthamma slipped into the scalding sambar, resulting in severe burns amounting to 40% of her body on Thursday, November 16.
She was rushed to a Primary Health Centre at Choudapur, where she received immediate first aid. Subsequently, she was transferred to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences in Kalaburagi for advanced medical attention.
According to The Hindu, Mahanthamma was shifted to Basaveshwara Hospital in Kalaburagi on Friday. However, her condition continued to deteriorate, leading to her transfer to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday. Despite medical efforts, the young girl did not respond to treatment and breathed her last at 3:30 am on Sunday.
In response to a complaint filed by Mahanthamma's mother, Sangeetha Shivappa Talawar, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against seven individuals – Chinamagera Government School kitchen staff, Chinamagera Higher Primary School Headmistress, Assistant Director of Akshara Dasoha, Afzalpur, Block Education Officer, Afzalpur, Executive Officer of Afzalpur Taluk Panchayat, Deputy Director of Public Instruction and Zilla Panchayat officer concerned to Midday Meal – at Devalagangapur Police Station.