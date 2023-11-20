Karnataka: Class 2 student falls into sambar vessel at school, dies

Mahanthamma Shivappa Talawar, an eight-year-old Class 2 student, passed away on Sunday, November 19, at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru. The young girl had sustained critical injuries after accidentally falling into a hot sambar vessel at the Chinamagera Government Higher Primary School in Afzalpur taluk, Kalaburagi district.

The unfortunate incident occurred during the serving of a midday meal at the Government Higher Primary School in Chinamagera village. Mahanthamma slipped into the scalding sambar, resulting in severe burns amounting to 40% of her body on Thursday, November 16.

She was rushed to a Primary Health Centre at Choudapur, where she received immediate first aid. Subsequently, she was transferred to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences in Kalaburagi for advanced medical attention.