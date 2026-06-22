Karnataka BJP slams 'guarantee committees', LoP calls them taxpayer-funded patronage bodies

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Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Congress government over its decision to form guarantee committees at the gram panchayat level, alleging that they are being used to accommodate dissatisfied party leaders and workers at the expense of taxpayers.

Ashoka questioned whether these bodies were meant to serve the public or function as "gruel centres" for Congress leaders and workers funded by taxpayers' money.

He alleged that the move came at a time when serious irregularities had surfaced in the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, including reports that benefits were being transferred to deceased beneficiaries. According to him, the government was now attempting to further burden the state exchequer by creating additional guarantee committees across rural Karnataka.

Ashoka claimed that development works had stalled due to a shortage of funds and alleged that government school students were still waiting for textbooks and uniforms. He also said that schools lacked funds for repairing dilapidated classrooms and that even basic provisions such as eggs for students were being affected.

The BJP leader further alleged that farmers who had cultivated ragi were being forced to visit government offices repeatedly to secure pending support price payments.

In such a situation, he said, it was shameful for the government to use public funds to provide employment and benefits to unemployed party workers and disgruntled leaders.

Demanding immediate action, Ashoka said that instead of creating new guarantee committees, the Congress government should dissolve the existing committees if it had any sense of accountability. He also called for the recovery of salaries and benefits that had already been paid to members of these committees.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka further launched a scathing attack on Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, accusing the Congress government of neglecting the city's worsening civic problems while focusing on publicity.

Ashoka sarcastically referred to Krishna Byre Gowda as the "Reels Minister" and questioned whether he was unable to see the hardships faced by Bengaluru residents.

Highlighting the recent contamination of Cauvery drinking water in HSR Layout, Ashoka alleged that more than 60 families had fallen ill and several children had been hospitalised after consuming polluted water. He claimed that tests had detected as many as 278 coliform bacteria in the drinking water supply and accused the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) of ignoring complaints despite residents raising the issue as early as June 6.

Ashoka further alleged that Bengaluru was facing a serious waste-management crisis, claiming that nearly 1,775 tonnes of garbage remained unprocessed every day and was ending up on roads and in stormwater drains.

Questioning the Congress government's vision of "Brand Bengaluru," Ashoka asked whether it meant forcing citizens to consume contaminated water and live amid heaps of garbage.