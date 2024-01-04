Karnataka BJP MLA holds 'I am a kar sevak, arrest me' placard, detained

Karnataka BJP MLA and general secretary V Sunil Kumar was detained by police for staging a protest and launching the “I am a kar sevak, arrest me” campaign in Bengaluru on Thursday, January 4.

The former minister and MLA sat in front of the Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru holding a placard which said, “I am a kar sevak who participated in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir movement on Dec 6, 1992, arrest me.”

As the permission was not obtained to stage the protest, the police took him into custody.

The BJP held a statewide protest on Wednesday demanding the immediate release of Srikanth Poojari, a kar sevak, in connection with a case lodged 31 years ago during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

State BJP president BY Vijayendra had given a 48-hour deadline to the state government for Poojari’s release.

Earlier in the day, speaking to the media, Sunil Kumar criticised the Congress government and said that thousands of people from Karnataka had participated in 1990 and 1992 in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement as kar sevaks. “The Congress then threatened us and they are doing the same today. We have all participated in the movement. We say this in our manifesto too, ” he said.

He criticised the government saying it was anti-Hindu. “This government does not support farmers, Hindus or the Kannada movement. They are only interested in appeasing the minority communities,” Sunil Kumar said.