Karnataka BJP leader alleges email bomb threat to school targets Hinduism

Even as the Bengaluru police Commissioner urged the public not to panic over the email bomb threats made to schools on December 1, Friday, BJP senior leader R Ashoka alleged that they were sent to target Hinduism. Speaking to reporters, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said, “The email makes it clear that they intend to target Hinduism. They are talking about the Mumbai attack. So their intention is clear,” he said regarding the emails sent to 15 schools saying there are explosive devices planted on school grounds.

The email sent to around 45 schools in Bengaluru spoke about martyrs and the Mumbai attacks on November 26, 2008, as well as the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. The mail extolled Islam and warned non-believers.

BJP Rajajinagar MLA Suresh Kumar was however restrained in his response. Speaking to reporters, he said, “I saw the content of the email. It was horrible. Unlike the mail sent last year to school, this was different. They have referred to international issues and used words which terrorists use. The police are looking into it.”