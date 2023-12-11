Karnataka BJP chief expresses concern over surge in attacks on party workers

Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra on Monday raised a concern on the attacks on party workers who question the Congress government in the state, and accused the government of encouraging elements behind the attacks.

Taking to social media, Vijayendra stated on Monday that the number of attacks targeting the BJP workers, who raise their voice against the ruling leaders, are rising day after day in the state.

“Following the incidents of Kalaburagi and Belagavi, the attack on our BJP leader Gokul Krishnan by goondas is worrisome,” Vijayendra stated.

“It is said that the reason behind the attack is Gokul Krishnan daring to raise a question on the illegalities taking place in Bhadravathi town in Shivamogga district,” he said.

The Congress government is targeting the BJP workers intentionally and encouraging those who are attacking them. “I urge you to consider the Bhadravathi case seriously and protect our party leader. I also demand to arrest the culprits and initiate legal action,” he stated.

An incident of a BJP worker getting attacked by a gang of six persons for questioning Congress MLA B.K. Sangameshwar from Bhadravathi on Facebook in Shivamogga district was reported on Monday.

Gokul Krishnan, the BJP worker, has sustained serious injuries on the forehead and ears and is admitted to Meggan Hospital in Shivamogga. The gang attacked him when he had gone to fetch a dinner parcel from Kanchan Hotel on Sunday night in Bhadravathi town.

On Monday, Gokul Krishnan stated that he was attacked in the backdrop of questioning local Congress MLA Sangameshwar. The victim had questioned the Congress MLA about illegal activities in Bhadravathi town and his promise to restart the MPML factory. Following the post, the victim’s car was targeted and damaged on Saturday.

The case is likely to become a major issue and be discussed in the session. Recently, BJP worker Prithwi Singh was stabbed in Belagavi, and an FIR was booked against Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi, his four associates, and his two gunmen. Prithwi Singh was a close associate of former minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi.