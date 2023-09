Karnataka bandh: Legal action if bandh is enforced, says Home Minister G Parameshawara

Due to the Bengaluru bandh observed on September 26, there is an approximate loss of Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 crore.

If bandh is observed for one more time it will further make the situation critical in terms of economy. The organisations should know this. It is everyone's right to stage a protest, let them carry out protests. But, if bandh is tried to be imposed, legal action will be initiated, Parameshwara warned.

The protest staged within the legal framework would be allowed. There is no compromise with the Tamil Nadu government. The politics should not be carried out on Cauvery issue. The BJP and JD (S) have joined hands recently. There is no use in blaming the government, he said, adding that the opposition should give cooperation to the government.

Meanwhile, Alok Mohan, the DGP and IG of Karnataka state warned that there should be no imposition of forceful bandh on Friday. The directions have been given to take action if the public are troubled. All SPs and DCPs are given directions. If protestors try to shut down shops, action will be taken, he said.