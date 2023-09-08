JD(S) silent over party merger with BJP

A merger with JD(S) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will strengthen BJP in Karnataka, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa said on Friday. Speaking to reporters at Freedom Park, the former CM stated that he welcomed the alliance of BJP and JD(S) and said the BJP will target to win 26 seats in Karnataka in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



JD(S) top leader and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda had held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The leaders of both the parties have agreed, Yediyurappa said. "Amit Shah has agreed to give four MP seats to JD(S). Hence, BJP will allow JD(S) to contest in four MP seats and it will contest in the rest of the seats,” Yediyurappa stated. “I welcome the alliance. This will help us to win more seats. I have confidence that the alliance will emerge victorious in 25 to 26 seats (total 28 seats),” he stated.

However, the JD(S) is yet to share their reaction to Yediyurappa's announcement. Party sources said that they will discuss it internally before speaking to the media.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of the Congress wondered if this will spell the end for the JD(S). “I don’t know how the ideology of JD (S) will work out. What will happen to their sitting and former legislators is not known,” DK Shivakumar said.

Home Minister MB Patil of the Congress expressed confidence that the alliance between the BJP and JD(S) will not deter the Congress. “We will not have an alliance with any party. Like how we contested in Assembly elections and won 135 seats, I confidently claim that the Congress is going to win at least 20 seats. The tally will only go higher," MB Patil said.