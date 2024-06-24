JD(S) not to expel sexual assault accused MLC Suraj Revanna

The Janata Dal (Secular) will not suspend MLC Suraj Revanna at present, according to a senior party leader.

Suraj Revanna has been accused of sexually assaulting a male JD(S) party worker on June 16 at his family’s farmhouse in Gannikada. An FIR was filed against him on June 22 and he was arrested a day later and has now been remanded in judicial custody.

A senior JD(S) leader told TNM that as of now, Suraj will remain in the party. “The party will not suspend him right now. Right now, it is just an allegation. Anybody can make allegations. If there is proof, then the party will take a decision,” he said.

Prajwal Revanna, Suraj’s brother, was suspended from the party on April 30, a few days after allegations of widespread sexual abuse emerged against him. The party decision came on the back of party workers taking to social media to express anger over Prajwal’s alleged assaults.

Prajwal’s father, Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna has also been accused of sexual harassment by a woman who worked in his house. He has also been accused of kidnapping one of the women whom Prajwal allegedly raped. He was also arrested and spent a few days in jail on those charges. The party has taken no action against him.