JD(S) joins NDA, announces electoral alliance with BJP

The Janata Dal (Secular) formally joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, September 22. Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday, September 22 and confirmed the development.
BJP national president JP Nadda said, “Met Former Chief Minister Karnataka and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy in the presence of our senior leader and Home Minister Amit Shah. I am happy that JD(S) has decided to be a part of the National Democratic Alliance. We wholeheartedly welcome them in the NDA…”
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called it a ‘political game changer’ in Karnataka. “Meeting of Sri @hd_kumaraswamy with our Leader Shri @AmitShah and our national president @JPNadda ji was successful. Welcome to JDS leader to NDA fold. it is a political game changer in Karnataka,” Bommai said.
Speaking to reporters on September 21, Kumaraswamy said that there had been no discussion yet on seat sharing. He said that he would discuss in detail the situation in all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state with the BJP leadership.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had earlier announced that as part of the understanding, JD(S) will contest in 4 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. Sources had told TNM that the JD(S) demanded 5 seats.
The BJP swept the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka by winning 25 seats out of 28 seats while an independent backed by the party won a seat. The Congress and JD(S) won only one seat each in the state. The JD(S) contested the 2019 elections in an alliance with the Congress but following its defeat in the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections, the party decided to opt out of joining the Congress alliance.