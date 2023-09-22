JD(S) joins NDA, announces electoral alliance with BJP

The Janata Dal (Secular) formally joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, September 22. Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday, September 22 and confirmed the development.

BJP national president JP Nadda said, “Met Former Chief Minister Karnataka and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy in the presence of our senior leader and Home Minister Amit Shah. I am happy that JD(S) has decided to be a part of the National Democratic Alliance. We wholeheartedly welcome them in the NDA…”