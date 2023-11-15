'It's a shame..': Siddaramaiah criticises PM Modi over guarantee promises

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had criticised the Congress government for implementing many guarantee programs, is now campaigning in the name of "Modi Guarantee".

“It is a shame that Prime Minister Modi is promoting government programs funded by the people of the state and the people of Karnataka as his programme,” the Chief Minister was talking at the induction programme of various party leaders held at the KPCC office in Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister said that the people of the state and the government does not Modi’s support.