IT raid on Bengaluru contractor turns political, BJP says Congress stored cash with him

Responding to the ongoing Income Tax raids conducted on R Ambikapathy in Bengaluru on Friday, October 13, D Kempanna, the president of the Karnataka State Contractors' Association, said that Ambikapathy has not been involved in any contract work for eight years. He added that Ambikapathy is engaged in several other businesses, including agriculture and stone crushing, and that legal process will take its course.

IT officials reportedly discovered a significant amount of cash in an apartment building allegedly connected to R Ambikapathy, who is also the president of the BBMP Contractors' Association and vice-president of the Karnataka Contractors' Association. The money was stored in more than 20 cardboard boxes.

While the Income Tax authorities continue their searches at multiple properties linked to contractor R Ambikapathy, the situation has become politically charged, with the opposition alleging that the funds belong to the Congress and are being collected in Karnataka for use in the upcoming Assembly elections in five states.