IT raid on Bengaluru contractor turns political, BJP says Congress stored cash with him

Responding to the ongoing Income Tax raids conducted on R Ambikapathy in Bengaluru on Friday, October 13, D Kempanna, the president of the Karnataka State Contractors' Association, said that Ambikapathy has not been involved in any contract work for eight years. He added that Ambikapathy is engaged in several other businesses, including agriculture and stone crushing, and that legal process will take its course.
IT officials reportedly discovered a significant amount of cash in an apartment building allegedly connected to R Ambikapathy, who is also the president of the BBMP Contractors' Association and vice-president of the Karnataka Contractors' Association. The money was stored in more than 20 cardboard boxes.
While the Income Tax authorities continue their searches at multiple properties linked to contractor R Ambikapathy, the situation has become politically charged, with the opposition alleging that the funds belong to the Congress and are being collected in Karnataka for use in the upcoming Assembly elections in five states.
Reacting to the raids, deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, "With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, it's apparent that these IT actions have political motivations. We are well aware of similar actions taking place in various states, and it seems that such raids are not conducted in states governed by the BJP." When asked about the allegations made by former BJP minister CN Ashwath Narayan regarding money being funnelled from Karnataka to fund the elections in the five states scheduled until November, Shivakumar responded, "I prefer not to comment on baseless claims from anyone."
Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also commented on the IT raids and said, “Who owns the money found in the contractor's house during the IT raid? On whose shoulders is this the money of sin collected? These questions need answers.”