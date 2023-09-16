G Rajashekhar fellowship invites applicants to research communalism, caste

A fellowship has been announced in memory of the progressive writer, intellectual and human rights activist G Rajashekhar from Udupi in Karnataka. The fellowship invites writers, researchers and journalists to research on social issues like communalism, caste and migration with a focus on marginalised communities.

"It has been a year since public intellectual and activist G Rajashekhar passed on. September 16 is his birthday. Though he used to shrug off birthdays as yet another day, we would like to take this day as an opportunity to pay our respects to his legacy. To that end, we would like to announce the first G Rajashekhar Memorial Fellowship," a press statement from the fellowship committee read.

The fellowship has invited researchers to focus on topics including communal hatred, caste hierarchies, histories of marginalised communities, systemic failures in government, and migration.

The suggested topics are:

*Communal hatred, syncretic legacies, cultural roots, communal harmony and co-existence. An analysis of current realities.