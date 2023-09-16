G Rajashekhar fellowship invites applicants to research communalism, caste

A fellowship has been announced in memory of the progressive writer, intellectual and human rights activist G Rajashekhar from Udupi in Karnataka. The fellowship invites writers, researchers and journalists to research on social issues like communalism, caste and migration with a focus on marginalised communities.
"It has been a year since public intellectual and activist G Rajashekhar passed on. September 16 is his birthday. Though he used to shrug off birthdays as yet another day, we would like to take this day as an opportunity to pay our respects to his legacy. To that end, we would like to announce the first G Rajashekhar Memorial Fellowship," a press statement from the fellowship committee read.
The fellowship has invited researchers to focus on topics including communal hatred, caste hierarchies, histories of marginalised communities, systemic failures in government, and migration.
The suggested topics are:
*Communal hatred, syncretic legacies, cultural roots, communal harmony and co-existence. An analysis of current realities.
*An analysis of caste hierarchies, inequality and injustice.
*History and struggles of a distinct marginalised community and their current status
*Systemic failures (a criminal justice system in decay and poverty or resultant devastation due to apathy of government authorities towards primary issues like healthcare, education, women's welfare etc.)
*Mapping and understanding the scale of migration for the sake of a livelihood.
*Science and Technology for Welfare of marginalised communities – current state, problems to be addressed and way ahead
*Other subjects around social issues.
Selected candidates will receive a grant of Rs 80,000 paid over six months. Candidates in the age group of 23-35 years are eligible. An advisory board of noted academicians and writers will decide the selection of applicants. They are HS Anupama, Rahamat Tarikere, Raghunandana, D Umapathi, NAM Ismail, Nithesh Kuntadi and K Phaniraj.
G Rajashekhar, from Udupi, was part of the group of activists who founded Karnataka's first major coalition against right-wing Hindutva: the Karnataka Komu Souharda Vedike or Communal Harmony Forum in the early 2000s. Other prominent forum members included the late firebrand journalist Gauri Lankesh and activist KL Ashok.
Along with his close friend K Phaniraj, Rajashekhar compiled some of the first detailed fact-finding reports of atrocities committed by Hindutva extremists in coastal Karnataka.
"Support from greats like the writer UR Ananthamurthy and theatre personality KV Subbanna had allowed Rajashekhar to publish some of his early works such as Kagodu Satyagraha. The book, produced through historical research and reportage, remains an important record of an epochal people's movement in Karnataka's post-independence history," read the statement.
"This memorial grant aims to be a fillip for young Kannada writers/researchers/journalists to produce a work like Kagodu Satyagraha – a work that captures the spirit of our times," the statement added.
Interested applicants can send proposals to grskksv@gmail.com