Five die after car drowns in an irrigation canal in Karnataka’s Mandya

Five individuals drowned when their car fell into an irrigation canal in Karnataka’s Banaghatta in the Mandya district on the evening of Tuesday, November 7. The Deputy Commissioner of Mandya, Kumar, confirmed the recovery of the car and the bodies, with the car bearing a Shivamogga district registration number, The Hindu reported.

The accident occurred around 5 pm, and the police identified the deceased as Chandrappa, Dhananjaya, Krishnappa, and Jayanna, aged approximately 40 to 45, and Babu, aged around 25. The deceased were natives of Bhadravati and were on their way to Tiptur in the Tumakuru district after attending a function in Mysuru.