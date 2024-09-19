FIR against Karnataka BJP MLA over abusive remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka Police has filed an FIR against BJP MLA Patil Yatnal on Wednesday, September 18, over using derogatory and abusive remarks against the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. The police have slapped a FIR following the complaint by the Congress leader against MLA Yatnal under Sections 192, 196, 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complaint was lodged by General Secretary S Manohar on Wednesday with the High Grounds police station.

The complainant has urged the police to immediately initiate legal proceedings and arrest MLA Yatnal. “Speaking to the media, MLA Yatnal had asked which caste Rahul Gandhi belongs to. Was he born to a Muslim? Or a Christian? Or a Hindu Brahmin? His father and mother are different. His mother is from Italy and his father is a Mughal,” Manohar stated in his complaint.

Manohar further stated that MLA Yatnal had abused Rahul Gandhi and his family origins by making mentions of Hindu, Islam and Christian religions.

Yatnal had demanded that a probe should be conducted to ascertain the true lineage of Rahul Gandhi. Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal stirred controversy by raising questions over Rahul Gandhi's caste and the community he belongs to, questioning whether he is a Muslim or a Christian. The BJP MLA from the state's Vijayapura City Assembly Constituency called for an investigation to ascertain the Congress leader's true lineage.

"Today, Rahul Gandhi goes to America and makes anti-national statements. He wants to conduct a caste survey, but he doesn't even know which caste he was born into. He doesn't know if he was born to Muslims or Christians. That should be investigated," Patil said. "If he claims to be a Brahmin, which Brahmin does he belong to? Is he a Brahmin who wears the Janivara (religious sacred thread)? What kind of Brahmin is he? Patil questioned and went on to say that the Congress MP is like a 'country pistol'. "In India, you have country pistols, and Rahul Gandhi is like a country pistol, nothing will prosper because of him," he added.