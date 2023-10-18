FIR against activists over human chain on MG Road in solidarity with Palestine

Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda said that a case was registered against the organisers for obstructing footpaths, creating public nuisance and not obtaining permission to stage the protest. Those booked included prominent advocate and activist Vinay Sreenivasa who is a member of the civil society group Bahutva Karnataka.

"Despite informing them of the Karnataka High Court direction allowing protests and demonstrations only at Freedom Park, the large gathering stood on the MG Road footpath, hindered public movement and disobeyed the court ruling,” the FIR stated.

A group of activists and civil society members had gathered on Monday around 5 pm close to the MG Road Metro Station to demand that India condemn Israel’s attack on Palestine. Around 30 activists were picked up by the police and detained in Ashok Nagar and Cubbon Park police stations on Monday evening.