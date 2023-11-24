‘Favouring looters’: Kumaraswamy on cabinet decision to withdraw CBI inquiry against DKS

Talking to reporters, he said that the Congress was in power in the state only to protect the gangsters. “CM Siddaramaiah has worked as a lawyer and a lecturer. The decision taken in the cabinet meeting led by him yesterday is not correct. Several Supreme Court judgments are there before our eyes. The same issue has already been discussed twice in the High Court. Even though two petitions were filed twice to dismiss the case, it did not happen. In such circumstances, It is wrong for the government to suddenly withdraw the permission granted earlier, when the matter is still before the court. The government has defied the law and are perhaps trying to show that they are above the law, but it won’t work,” he warned.

The decision to withdraw the previously granted permission for a CBI investigation into the disproportionate assets case involving Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was finalised during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday, November 23.

The case began in 2017 with an Income Tax raid on Shivakumar. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated its investigation, purportedly based on information provided by the IT department. Following the ED's findings, the CBI sought approval from the state government to file a First Information Report (FIR) against Shivakumar. The sanction was granted on September 25, 2019 when the BJP was in power, and the FIR was filed on October 3, 2020.