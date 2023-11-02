Eshwarappa called to Delhi, speculations on appointments in Karnataka BJP

The BJP high command has called former Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa to Delhi on Thursday for an important meeting, stirring a debate on the long-pending appointments to the posts of state party president and Leader of the Opposition (LOP) in Karnataka. Eshwarappa before leaving for Delhi told reporters at the Bengaluru international airport, “I have been summoned by the central leaders to attend a meeting later in the noon at New Delhi. I am leaving for Delhi with Bengaluru Central MP P.C. Mohan and former minister and BJP MLC Kota Srinivas Poojari.

"Three of us are attending the meeting. But, I don’t have information on why the central leaders have summoned us and the subject matter of the meeting," Eshwarappa added. “Once I attend the meeting and discuss the matter, I will come back to you (media) and explain everything,” he stated.

Last week Bengaluru North MP and former CM D.V. Sadananda Gowda was summoned by the BJP high command to the national capital. However, the top central leaders did not meet him. Gowda, who had openly expressed displeasure over the alliance with JD(S), had to return empty-handed from Delhi.