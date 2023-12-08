Earthquake in Karnataka’s Vijayapura, magnitude of 3.1 recorded

In the early hours of Friday morning, December 8, residents of Vijayapura district in Karnataka were jolted awake by an earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter Scale. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported the seismic activity, stating that the tremors occurred at 6.52 am.

According to data shared by NCS, the earthquake’s epicenter was located at a latitude of 16.77 and a longitude of 75.87. The depth of the quake was recorded at 10 km. NCS further detailed the incident in a post on X, stating, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.1, Occurred on 8-12-2023, 06:52:21 IST, Lat: 16.77 and Long: 75.87, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Vijayapura, Karnataka.”

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) in a statement said that there was no need for panic, as both the magnitude and intensity of the earthquake were low. “This type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as the intensity observed is low, though there might be local vibrations felt,” read the KSNDMC statement.