DK Shivakumar tells Jarkiholi that he never took sole credit for Congress victory

DK Shivakumar also took exception to some of the party leaders’ public statements on internal matters of the party and asked them not to go before the media on party matters. “Whatever the internal issues of the party and the government are, MLAs can discuss it with the chief minister and me. But they should not speak in front of the media for any reason,” he told the reporters.

The response from the KPCC president follows a statement by three-time MLA Ashok Pattan, who claimed that the State Cabinet reshuffle is slated for two and a half years from now, with new members being brought into the Ministry. Additionally, Pattan claimed that AICC general secretary overseeing the State, Randeep Singh Surjewala, along with other senior leaders, assured him of his inclusion in the Cabinet.

Responding to that, DK Shivakumar said that there will be discussions on internal matters and he can't disclose them. "I will not discuss them. As per my information, there is no discussion as such,” he said.