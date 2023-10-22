DK Shivakumar tells Jarkiholi that he never took sole credit for Congress victory

In response to Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi's comment that Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar was not solely accountable for the Congress's success in the 2023 Assembly elections, the Congress leader downplayed it and said that he never claimed to be the sole reason for the party's victory. The KPCC chief on Saturday, October 21 said that the Congress government was formed through the collective efforts of party leaders, workers, farmers, and rural residents.
"The party workers and people have brought the Congress party to power," he maintained. He further reiterated that, "party workers, us, you (Satish Jarkiholi), people of the state, every villager have battled it out to ensure our victory. I won’t say that Shivakumar alone has ever brought the party to power,” he said.
DK Shivakumar also took exception to some of the party leaders’ public statements on internal matters of the party and asked them not to go before the media on party matters. “Whatever the internal issues of the party and the government are, MLAs can discuss it with the chief minister and me. But they should not speak in front of the media for any reason,” he told the reporters.
The response from the KPCC president follows a statement by three-time MLA Ashok Pattan, who claimed that the State Cabinet reshuffle is slated for two and a half years from now, with new members being brought into the Ministry. Additionally, Pattan claimed that AICC general secretary overseeing the State, Randeep Singh Surjewala, along with other senior leaders, assured him of his inclusion in the Cabinet.
Responding to that, DK Shivakumar said that there will be discussions on internal matters and he can't disclose them. "I will not discuss them. As per my information, there is no discussion as such,” he said.