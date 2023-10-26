DK Shivakumar proposes renaming Ramanagara district to ‘Bengaluru South’

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday, October 25 proposed renaming Ramanagara district to ‘Bengaluru South’, with Ramanagara taluk as the headquarters. He said that the district will comprise Channapatna, Ramanagara, Kanakapura, Magadi, and Harohalli taluks. The proposal comes a day after his suggestion that Kanakapura taluk shall be merged with Bengaluru Urban.
“The international fame, sovereignty and dignity of Bangalore city should be made available to Ramanagara, Magadi, Kanakapura, Channapatna, and Harohalli taluks, it is the wish of the people and also my thought. Thus Ramanagara district including Ramanagara, Channapatna, Magadi, Kanakapura, and Harohalli shall be renamed as Bangalore South and Ramanagara has been considered as its district headquarters. People's opinions are also being collected for this,” said Shivakumar.
Earlier, when the Deputy CM said that Kanakapura will be made part of Bengaluru Urban, Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy took a jibe at him saying that the attempt was for “real estate reasons”. It was during Kumaraswamy's term in 2007 that Ramanagara district was carved out of Bengaluru Rural district.
Responding to this, Shivakumar challenged Kumaraswamy for an open debate and said that he was not from Karnataka and that his father, HD Deve Gowda, came to Karnataka for a political contest. “Ramanagara was a part of Bengaluru, which was later brought under Bengaluru Rural. I congratulate you [Kumaraswamy] for creating Ramanagara district for administrative convenience,” he .