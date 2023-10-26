DK Shivakumar proposes renaming Ramanagara district to ‘Bengaluru South’

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday, October 25 proposed renaming Ramanagara district to ‘Bengaluru South’, with Ramanagara taluk as the headquarters. He said that the district will comprise Channapatna, Ramanagara, Kanakapura, Magadi, and Harohalli taluks. The proposal comes a day after his suggestion that Kanakapura taluk shall be merged with Bengaluru Urban.

“The international fame, sovereignty and dignity of Bangalore city should be made available to Ramanagara, Magadi, Kanakapura, Channapatna, and Harohalli taluks, it is the wish of the people and also my thought. Thus Ramanagara district including Ramanagara, Channapatna, Magadi, Kanakapura, and Harohalli shall be renamed as Bangalore South and Ramanagara has been considered as its district headquarters. People's opinions are also being collected for this,” said Shivakumar.