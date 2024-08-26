Darshan VIP treatment in jail: Karnataka Home Min seeks report, to visit jail

After visuals of murder-accused actor Darshan receiving VIP treatment sparked widespread outrage, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara visited the Parappana Agrahara jail on Monday, August 26. Parameshwara held a meeting with the senior police officers and asked for a report on why the Central Crime Branch (CCB) raid on August 24 did not find anything untoward. This comes shortly after the minister confirmed that seven jail officials have been found to be providing special treatment to Darshan and have been suspended.

“It’s a serious security lapse,” the Minister said, adding, “I was informed yesterday from Parappana Agrahara jail that Darshan and other inmates were sitting together drinking tea and smoking. I called the DIG and made inquiries. Now we have suspended seven officers.” The Minister also said that an investigation would be launched into who had taken the photos that were leaked later.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also said that strict action will be taken against the police officials. The CM has instructed that Darshan and the others seen in the visuals with him are to be shifted to separate jails. In the leaked pictures, Darshan was seen sharing coffee and cigarettes with his manager and noted rowdy Wilson Garden Naga on the lawns of the prison. It may be noted that police officers have been requesting that Wilson Garden Naga be shifted to a separate prison, for a while now.

This is the same prison where former AIADMK leader Sasikala and stamp paper scam kingpin Abdul Karim Telgi had been reportedly getting special privileges a few years ago.