Credit for 'Anna Bhagya' scheme in Karnataka goes to PM Modi: Bommai

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday, January 8 said the rice for the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme in the state is provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while claiming "the Congress-led government was not giving a single grain of rice". The success of the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme must go to PM Modi.

He was reacting to the statement by the Congress leaders that the 'mantrakshathe' being distributed to the people in connection with the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya was part of the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme. Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru that the Congress had promised to distribute 10 kg of rice to the people before the Assembly polls.