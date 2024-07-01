Constable stabs wife to death at Hassan SP’s office in Karnataka

In a horrifying incident, a head constable murdered his wife on the premises of the Superintendent of Police (SP) office in Karnataka’s Hassan on Monday, July 1. The accused, Loknath, who is attached to the Gorur Police Station, has been arrested.

Loknath, a head constable with 24 years of service, killed his wife, Mamatha, allegedly following an ongoing domestic dispute. The couple had been married for 19 years, and had been experiencing heated arguments at home.

On the day of the incident, Mamatha visited the SP’s office to lodge a complaint about her husband's behavior. Loknath followed her to the office and, during an altercation, stabbed her with a dagger. The attack occurred within the SP’s office premises. Mamatha was immediately rushed to the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) by Loknath’s colleagues. Unfortunately, she was declared dead by the doctors.

The Hassan city police have registered a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to murder, amounting punishment with death or life imprisonment, and also a fine. Loknath has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

According to media reports, Loknath is a native of Arakalagud in Hassan district, and Mamatha, a native of Hassan. They have two children. Their elder son is studying in Pre-University College (PUC), and their younger son is in 9th standard.