Cong has set up Shivakumar Bank of India to loot people: BJP’s Vijayendra

"Let DyCM Shivakumar and CM Siddaramaiah say anything. The government of loot has come to power in the state. There is a plan to win elections in other states by using the looted money in Karnataka," he said.

"As the elections of five states are fast approaching, hectic activity has begun in the Congress party. The conspiracy to collect and send money from the state to other states has come out in the open. Rs 42 crore cash was seized two days ago. Yesterday, Rs 45 crore was seized. According to sources, it is thousands of crores. The exact amount sent by Congress leaders is not known yet. The state government which promised transparent administration and a corruption-free ruling is mired in daylight robbery," Vijayendra stated.

He added “The officers taking cue from their political masters are indulging in corruption. The Karnataka state is used as an ATM from the elections in five states.”