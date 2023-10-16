Cong has set up Shivakumar Bank of India to loot people: BJP’s Vijayendra

Taking a dig at the Congress-led Karnataka government, BJP MLA BY Vijayendra on Monday, October 16 said that the Congress has set up an SBI branch in Karnataka for looting people. He stated that SBI stands for the Shivakumar (DyCM) Bank of India. This comes after IT sleuths seized Rs 40 crore cash in premises linked to vice-president of Karnataka State Contractors’ Association R Ambikapathy. The BJP and JDS alleged that the money constitutes a portion of the illicit payments received by the Congress party in exchange for releasing Rs 650 crore to civil contractors who carried out projects for the BBMP during the prior BJP administration.
Speaking to reporters, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra alleged, "It has come to light that the Congress is collecting money in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and other departments through DyCM Shivakumar and sending it to other states. The ministers in the Congress government are collecting money from the contractors."
"Let DyCM Shivakumar and CM Siddaramaiah say anything. The government of loot has come to power in the state. There is a plan to win elections in other states by using the looted money in Karnataka," he said.
"As the elections of five states are fast approaching, hectic activity has begun in the Congress party. The conspiracy to collect and send money from the state to other states has come out in the open. Rs 42 crore cash was seized two days ago. Yesterday, Rs 45 crore was seized. According to sources, it is thousands of crores. The exact amount sent by Congress leaders is not known yet. The state government which promised transparent administration and a corruption-free ruling is mired in daylight robbery," Vijayendra stated.
He added “The officers taking cue from their political masters are indulging in corruption. The Karnataka state is used as an ATM from the elections in five states.”
"We had forecast that the Congress does not want to come to power to deliver good administration. It is coming true now. The people of the country are seeing it," he said.
Reacting to BJP’s allegations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Income Tax Department is conducting the investigation and there is no need for the state government to intervene. “The Income Tax Department has done its job. If money is found in a contractor's house, it is not right to paint it politically. BJP is protesting for the Lok Sabha election and political purposes. People don't trust the BJP no matter what they protest. There is no need for the State Government to conduct any investigation in this case. The raiders are from the Income Tax Department, who will also conduct the investigation,” he said. He added that the allegations being made were baseless and elections in other states have nothing to do with Karnataka.