Confident that Union Budget will make India a leading economy: Karnataka BJP chief

Karnataka BJP president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated on Monday that he was confident about Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting a budget that will make India one of the leading economies in the world.

Speaking to the media persons here, he said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her 7th budget tomorrow. There are many expectations and challenges. I have confidence that she would present a budget which would make India one of the leading nations in the world,” he added.

He expressed hope that the budget would support youth, farmers, and the middle class, and also mentioned that significant contributions to the state were expected.

Talking about rain havoc in the state, Vijayendra urged the state Congress government to respond generously, similar to how the previous BJP government did, by providing more relief to flood victims and those who lost their homes.

"In places like Uluvare and Shirur in Ankola taluk, the poor have lost their homes due to rain-related disasters. I have observed the situation during the visit. Under the leadership of former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, the previous BJP state government had provided Rs 5 lakh to the poor who lost their homes, which was in addition to Rs 1 lakh compensation mandated by the NDMA rules," he said.

"For houses with collapsed walls, the NDMA rules mandate a compensation of Rs 40,000, but Yediyurappa increased this amount to Rs 1 lakh. Throughout the state, the poor are losing their homes due to heavy rain," Vijayendra said adding that the Chief Minister should provide similar relief and respond to this problem immediately.

Vijayendra also criticized the lack of visits by legislators and ministers to the families affected by the Shirur landslide. "Compensation should have been provided to the affected families," he said.