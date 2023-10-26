Citizens forum says ‘Brand Bengaluru’ should fix issues, not be a whitewashing exercise

The Citizens’ Action Forum, a coalition comprising various residents’ welfare associations and citizen led organisations in Bengaluru, has written a letter to Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ campaign. The letter says that going ahead with the campaign without addressing key issues that plague Bengaluru, would be ineffective.
“At a fundamental level, the concept of a brand is synonymous with its intrinsic values. The "brand" speaks the truth about itself. No amount of window dressing or attempts to project an untruth will work on a sustainable basis unless fundamental changes are brought to bear on how the city functions and what it offers. Without fixing the key problems that face the city, a branding exercise can be an expensive exercise in futility. Attempting to fix an image without fixing the underlying issues would be at best a temporary method of placating the residents and trying to entice new investments,” the letter said.
The forum has identified several concerns, including sewage discharge into stormwater drains, irregular garbage collection, water scarcity in multiple areas, violations of building bylaws, unauthorised parking, encroachments on footpaths, absence of streetlights, subpar public infrastructure, pollution of lakes, unaccountable officials, and delays in BBMP council elections.
"Let us not rely on mere cosmetic, external whitewashing, but let us concentrate on addressing the core issues we have highlighted above,” the letter further said.
CAF has urged the government to publish a series of white papers, supported by comprehensive studies and surveys. They have proposed the establishment of a structured method for city planning, genuine and legal accountability within the administration, a shift away from heavy investments in ‘steel and concrete’ and instead a focus on improving smaller yet vital aspects of civic amenities that directly affect the lives of citizens.