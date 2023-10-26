Citizens forum says ‘Brand Bengaluru’ should fix issues, not be a whitewashing exercise

The Citizens’ Action Forum, a coalition comprising various residents’ welfare associations and citizen led organisations in Bengaluru, has written a letter to Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ campaign. The letter says that going ahead with the campaign without addressing key issues that plague Bengaluru, would be ineffective.

“At a fundamental level, the concept of a brand is synonymous with its intrinsic values. The "brand" speaks the truth about itself. No amount of window dressing or attempts to project an untruth will work on a sustainable basis unless fundamental changes are brought to bear on how the city functions and what it offers. Without fixing the key problems that face the city, a branding exercise can be an expensive exercise in futility. Attempting to fix an image without fixing the underlying issues would be at best a temporary method of placating the residents and trying to entice new investments,” the letter said.