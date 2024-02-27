Chauvinist males want power only to be vested in them, says Shobha Karandlaje

According to sources, BJP insiders were carrying out a 'Go Back' campaign against Shobha Karandlaje on social media. The posters have come out all over her constituency. Former CM BS Yediyurappa had supported Shobha Karandlaje and warned not to carry out the campaign against her.

"She is going to win elections with a thumping majority," he stated. Meanwhile, some sources claimed that even as the BJP lost in all five assembly constituencies in Chikkamagaluru district, Shobha Karandlaje did not boost the morale of the party workers.

Former BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi had also suffered a humiliating defeat. Sources close to Shobha Karandlaje allege that Ravi is behind the campaign.

Reacting to the development and allegations, Ravi clarified on Monday that he only knows about loyalty to the party and hard work.

"Our aim is one. It is to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power again. In my political career of 36 years, I have not given any room to raise suspicion of my loyalty. These allegations apply to those who take different calls in different elections. I am working for BJP's win in Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha seat. Including this, we will win all 28 seats in Karnataka," he stated.