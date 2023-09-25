Cauvery dispute: Deve Gowda writes to Modi for external committee to study situation

“This committee of five experts should take stock of the prevailing situation and ground realities and report not only to the CWMA for appropriate action but also to the Supreme Court,” Gowda’s letter read. He also wrote, “The attitude of Tamil Nadu in pressing for additional releases in excess of 40 TMC already released so far is not only unjust but also against all principles of equity and natural justice considering the fact that providing drinking water is a fundamental right under the Constitution, and it gets the highest priority in the National Water Policy.”

In Monday’s press conference, Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy further called for working out a distress formula taking the rainfall deficiency, water inflow, reservoir levels, drinking and crop water requirements, and actual rainfall in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu into consideration.

Kumaraswamy asked why Karnataka did not file a response to the petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government and get a reprieve of 15 days. “The Karnataka government need not have released water for those 15 days until the Supreme Court gave an order on the application. Why did the government not take this opportunity?” he questioned. He also accused the state government of not taking the initiative in opposing Tamil Nadu’s averments in court. He said Karnataka’s officials were handling issues virtually, while TN had 15 people appearing for all the discussions and hearings. “If you do not reveal the truth in the court, how will you get a verdict in your favour?” he pointed out.