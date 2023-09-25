Cauvery dispute: Deve Gowda writes to Modi for external committee to study situation

Janata Dal (Secular) supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda called upon PM Modi to send an independent team to assess the ground situation in the Cauvery basin. Addressing a press conference on Monday, September 25, along with his son and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, Deve Gowda said, “The Prime Minister should instruct the Ministry of Water Resources to file a review petition in the Supreme Court. We have brought the actual situation to his attention and based on the information, a petition should be filed in Supreme Court. A committee of experts should also visit the two states and inspect the reservoirs and the state of the crops. This injustice to us should be stopped.”
Deve Gowda, a veteran politician who has been agitating on the Cauvery water issue for several decades, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting the “appointment of an external agency, independent of the party states and the Union government, which has expertise in the field of integrated reservoirs operation studies, for conducting the studies of all the identified/designated reservoirs in the Cauvery basin, immediately.” He also noted that the report of the studies shall be placed before the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) for consideration in consultation with the party states.
“This committee of five experts should take stock of the prevailing situation and ground realities and report not only to the CWMA for appropriate action but also to the Supreme Court,” Gowda’s letter read. He also wrote, “The attitude of Tamil Nadu in pressing for additional releases in excess of 40 TMC already released so far is not only unjust but also against all principles of equity and natural justice considering the fact that providing drinking water is a fundamental right under the Constitution, and it gets the highest priority in the National Water Policy.”
In Monday’s press conference, Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy further called for working out a distress formula taking the rainfall deficiency, water inflow, reservoir levels, drinking and crop water requirements, and actual rainfall in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu into consideration.
Kumaraswamy asked why Karnataka did not file a response to the petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government and get a reprieve of 15 days. “The Karnataka government need not have released water for those 15 days until the Supreme Court gave an order on the application. Why did the government not take this opportunity?” he questioned. He also accused the state government of not taking the initiative in opposing Tamil Nadu’s averments in court. He said Karnataka’s officials were handling issues virtually, while TN had 15 people appearing for all the discussions and hearings. “If you do not reveal the truth in the court, how will you get a verdict in your favour?” he pointed out.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the BJP and JD(S) of playing politics with the Cauvery issue. The CM questioned why the opposition parties asking for his resignation did not say so in the all-party meeting. Commenting on the status of the case in the Supreme Court, he said, “An appeal challenging the orders of both the Cauvery Water Control Committee and the Management Authority has been filed. The Supreme Court rejected our petition as well as Tamil Nadu's petition. Tamil Nadu had asked for 24,000 cusecs of water. Later, they asked for 7,200 cusecs. We cannot provide even 5,000 cusecs water. We have argued about the scarcity of water, which the court did not accept. The matter will be heard again on September 26, and our argument will be presented more strongly.”