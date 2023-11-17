Cash-for-postings: Allegations will only help CM’s son grow as a leader, says Shivakumar

“I watched the video in the morning. Yathindra has not taken the names of any officer or post or even made any remark which can be even remotely construed as a transfer scam. What is wrong if he wants a few good officers transferred to his father’s constituency? It is natural for politicians to seek transfer of good officers to their constituencies,” he added.

Responding to a question on the appropriateness of Yathindra seeking transfers in his father’s constituency, Shivakumar said, “Many a time I am unable to spend time in my constituency, and my brother attends to the requests of the people. Many times, we delegate responsibilities to local leaders in the constituency as well. There is nothing wrong in it.”

The leader said that Yathindra is also the Chairman of the Ashraya Committee and he was only trying to address the issues of the constituency in a Jana Samparka meet. As the Chairman of the Ashraya Committee, he is well within his powers to address issues related to schools in the constituency, he added.