BJP worker booked for spreading false news about Indian flag being disrespected in LuLu Mall

The Karnataka police have booked Shankuntala Nataraj, a BJP worker attached to the party’s media social cell for spreading false news about the Indian flag being disrespected at LuLu Mall in Kerala's Kochi. A case against her has been filed under section 153 (B) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration).
Shakuntala Nataraj, who was previously arrested in July this year, had posted on social media claiming that LuLu Mall in Kerala displayed the Pakistan flag above the flags of other countries including India as part of its display for the ongoing ICC men's ODI cricket World Cup 2023.
The Jayanagar police in Tumakuru city took suo moto action against the BJP worker notorious for spreading fake news and stoking communal hatred, often targeting Muslims. The police have also issued a notice asking her to appear before the investigating officer for questioning.
Shankuntala in the post wrote: “Don’t you have common sense that the flag of no other country should be above the Indian flag.” She also tagged Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in her tweet, and created a hashtag calling for a boycott against LuLu Mall.
The flags of different countries representing the World Cup cricket tournament were displayed in the mall. All flags were kept at equal height in the display. However, the photo from a specific angle was shared online claiming that the Pakistan flag towered over the Indian flag. The police said that the picture was taken intentionally at a certain angle and edited, to create trouble.
The police also found fault with the accused who tried to involve the Deputy CM in the issue.
Earlier in July, Shakuntala was taken into police custody for her remarks against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the “If Congress sees the act of Muslim women recording videos of Hindu girls as a mere children's play, would they hold the same view if such an incident involved Siddaramaiah's wife or daughter-in-law?” she had remarked.
She was also accused of spreading communal hatred through a tweet suggesting that a "mosque" near Balasore in Odisha was responsible for the tragic train accident which took place in June. Despite the news being declared as misinformation, Nataraj shared the post on her social media handle.