BJP worker booked for spreading false news about Indian flag being disrespected in LuLu Mall

The Jayanagar police in Tumakuru city took suo moto action against the BJP worker notorious for spreading fake news and stoking communal hatred, often targeting Muslims. The police have also issued a notice asking her to appear before the investigating officer for questioning.

Shankuntala in the post wrote: “Don’t you have common sense that the flag of no other country should be above the Indian flag.” She also tagged Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in her tweet, and created a hashtag calling for a boycott against LuLu Mall.

The flags of different countries representing the World Cup cricket tournament were displayed in the mall. All flags were kept at equal height in the display. However, the photo from a specific angle was shared online claiming that the Pakistan flag towered over the Indian flag. The police said that the picture was taken intentionally at a certain angle and edited, to create trouble.