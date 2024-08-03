BJP to begin padyatra today from Bengaluru to CM Siddaramaiah's native place

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra has said that his party along with the NDA ally JD(S), will begin a seven-day 'padayatra' on Saturday, August 3 from Bengaluru till Mysuru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's native place, to fight against the corruption cases involving the Congress-led state government.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Bengaluru, the State BJP President on August 2 said, "The 'Mysuru Chalo' padayatra organised jointly by the BJP and JD (S) will start tomorrow morning (August 3)." Former Chief Minister B Yediyurappa, and JD (S) leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy will launch the padayatra. The padayatra will begin from Manjunatha Convention Hall near Kengeri Kempamma Temple in Bengaluru at 8:30 am on August 3 and conclude on August 10.

The State BJP President said that the padayatra is expected to attract a minimum of 8,000 to 10,000 people daily from all parts of the state participating enthusiastically. The route for the padayatra is ready, he added.

"The Congress government functioning in the state is corrupt and involved in scams. It is "anti-poor" and discriminatory against marginalised communities. The Congress government has delivered zero development and is ineffective," he said.

He accused the Congress government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, of betraying and looting marginalised communities' funds. "We have fought against this in and out of the State Legislature alongside the BJP and JD (S). We demand that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah answer our questions regarding the corruption cases in the state," he added.

State BJP General Secretary V Sunil Kumar, State BJP Secretary DS Arun, State BJP Vice-President Anil Benke, and State BJP Kisan Morcha President AS Patil Nadahalli were present.