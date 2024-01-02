BJP MLA urges Karnataka CM to declare public holiday on Jan 22 for Ram Temple event

In a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Udupi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Yashpal Anand Suvarna sought the declaration of a public holiday on January 22, when the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set to be inaugurated. The MLA claimed in his letter that this is a highly sacred day for all Indians, calling it the realisation of a “500-year dream.” Pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the people of the nation to observe this “sacred day” in their homes just like they celebrate Deepavali, he said declaring a holiday on this day would enable people to celebrate this “emotional and historical moment” from their own homes.

Yashpal, in his letter, also relayed a message from Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji, pontiff of the Pejawar Mutt and a trustee of the Shri Rama Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, to the people of Udupi. “The pontiff has urged the people to celebrate the deity’s installation ceremony in the temple by illuminating their homes, shops, and buildings with decorative lamps,” he said.