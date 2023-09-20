BJP MLA ticket scam: Karnataka police nab religious seer in Odisha

The special wing of Karnataka City Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested religious seer, Abhinava Halasri, who has been absconding, was arrested in Odisha on Monday night, September 18. The seer was one of the accused the BJP MLA ticket scam.

The prime accused in the case, Chaitra Kundapura, a Hindutva activist had alleged that there were many big names involved in the case, and that the arrest of Abhinava Halasri would bring out the truth. According to police, the seer was arrested in the Cuttack city of Odisha with the help of local police. The seer was caught while he was travelling in a train to Bodh Gaya from Bhubaneswar City. The accused seer will be brought to Bengaluru by evening.

Abhinava is accused of receiving a Rs 1.5 crore bribe from an industrialist Govind Babu Poojari promising him a BJP MLA ticket from Byndoor assembly constituency in Udupi district. He was absconding after the arrest of Chaitra on September 12.

Chaitra and her associates are accused of defrauding Givind Babu of Rs 5 crore, promising him a BJP ticket from the Byndoor constituency in Udupi district. Based on a complaint filed in Bandepalya, the CCB officials arrested Chaitra and her associate Srikanth from the parking lot of Udupi’s Sri Krishna Mutt on Tuesday night.

Images showing the seer's encounter with former Karnataka chief minister and prominent BJP figure BS Yediyurappa alongside Govind Poojary have surfaced on social media following Chaitra’s arrest.