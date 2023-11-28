BJP MLA challenges in Karnataka HC withdrawal of consent to CBI probe against DKS

Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Tuesday filed an interim petition before the High Court questioning the Congress government's decision to withdraw consent for a CBI probe against Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Stirring a huge controversy, the state cabinet recently took a decision to withdraw consent for the CBI probe in the disproportionate assets case against Shivakumar.

The previous BJP government had handed over the case to the CBI.