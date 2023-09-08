BJP-JD(S) to tie up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls : BS Yediyurappa

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will tie up with the Janata Dal (Secular) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa told reporters on Friday. Yediyurappa, who is also the BJP parliamentary board member, said that as part of the understanding, JD(S) will contest in 4 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

"It is a good development that the BJP and JD(S) will have an understanding. Amit Shah (Union Home Minister) has agreed to give four Lok Sabha seats to JD(S)," the former Chief Minister said. A source in the JD(S) however said that they wanted 5 seats in the alliance.

The same source remained tight-lipped about Yediyurappa’s announcement and said that the party will clarify after discussing internally.

The development comes after a meeting between former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Deve Gowda is among those invited for the dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the sidelines of the G20 event in New Delhi. However, Deve Gowda announced he will miss the event due to health reasons.

Yediyurappa further said that the understanding will help the BJP target to win 25 or 26 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.