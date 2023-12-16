BJP fact-finding team led by Nadda probes assault on tribal woman in Belagavi

A fact-finding team led by BJP National President J P Nadda visited the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences District Hospital on Saturday to probe a shocking incident where a 42-year-old tribal woman was assaulted, paraded naked and tied to a pole. The distressing incident happened in Vantamuri village in Belagavi, where the relatives of the girl who eloped with the survivor's son assaulted the survivor on December 11. Police arrested eight people while eight others are still at large.

The fact-finding team engaged in discussions with the survivor during their visit to the hospital, and sought firsthand information about the incident. The team comprised MP Aparajita Sarangi, Sunita Duggal, Locket Charrerjee, Ranjeeta Kohli, and BJP National Secretary Asha Lakra.

The BJP also allegied that the Congress government in Karnataka had failed to provide adequate protection to women in the state. The BJP accused the Congress government of displaying an "anti-women" policy, comparing the events to those witnessed in regions akin to the Taliban. They pointedly criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Ministers for their purported lack of swift action and empathy towards the survivor. “The way the Congress government of the state acted in this case only revealed the true mask of the anti-women policy of the party. Ministers and MLAs were camped in Belagavi. But even out of courtesy, none of them visited the hospital where the survivor was admitted and inquired about her health, nor did they reassure that the government is with you. This is real women empowerment of Congress,” the BJP said.