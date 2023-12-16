BJP fact-finding team led by Nadda probes assault on tribal woman in Belagavi

A fact-finding team led by BJP National President J P Nadda visited the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences District Hospital on Saturday to probe a shocking incident where a 42-year-old tribal woman was assaulted, paraded naked and tied to a pole. The distressing incident happened in Vantamuri village in Belagavi, where the relatives of the girl who eloped with the survivor's son assaulted the survivor on December 11. Police arrested eight people while eight others are still at large.
The fact-finding team engaged in discussions with the survivor during their visit to the hospital, and sought firsthand information about the incident. The team comprised MP Aparajita Sarangi, Sunita Duggal, Locket Charrerjee, Ranjeeta Kohli, and BJP National Secretary Asha Lakra.
The BJP also allegied that the Congress government in Karnataka had failed to provide adequate protection to women in the state. The BJP accused the Congress government of displaying an "anti-women" policy, comparing the events to those witnessed in regions akin to the Taliban. They pointedly criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Ministers for their purported lack of swift action and empathy towards the survivor. “The way the Congress government of the state acted in this case only revealed the true mask of the anti-women policy of the party. Ministers and MLAs were camped in Belagavi. But even out of courtesy, none of them visited the hospital where the survivor was admitted and inquired about her health, nor did they reassure that the government is with you. This is real women empowerment of Congress,” the BJP said.
Further, the BJP alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka has allowed anarchy to prevail, leading to an increase in crime cases. The party alleged that the misrule has made Karnataka, once considered safe for women, increasingly unsafe. The BJP called for the resignation of Women and Child Welfare Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, holding her morally responsible for the incident.
The Karnataka High Court has independently addressed the case and described the incident worse than what had happened to Draupadi during Mahabharata. While Lord Krishna came to Draupadi's aid, in the Belagavi incident, there was no one to assist the victim, the HC said.
Nadda in a statement said that atrocious crimes, particularly those targeting women, have been occurring regularly since the Congress government came to power in Karnataka. He said that this situation also reveals the lack of responsible conduct by Congress administrations across the country in addressing such offenses.
Responding to Nadda’s statement, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had pointed out that during the BJP's governance in Karnataka, there were numerous cases of violence against women. However, he accused Nadda of conveniently overlooking this to strategically criticise the Congress government. The Chief Minister lamented that Nadda is exploiting a recent incident of violence against a woman in Belagavi for political gain. Home Minister G Parameshwara had instructed the Belagavi police commissioner to take strict action against the accused.