BJP demands CBI probe into land allotment to Kharge family's trust in Karnataka

Priyank said that the KIADB had not provided any subsidy or relaxation to the trust run by the family to which the plot was awarded.

Priyank is also a trustee of the Siddhartha Vihara Trust, which was allocated a 5-acre plot at the Hitech Defence Aerospace Park near Bengaluru. The trust, formed in July 1994, includes other trustees such as Rahul Kharge, who serves as its chairman, and Radhakrishna, Kharge’s son-in-law and Kalaburagi MP.

Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil said that no rules were violated, asserting that it was made "at the prescribed price, with no discounts" and in full compliance with Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) norms.

He said that under KIADB guidelines, civic amenity plots can be utilised for various purposes, including setting up research and development (R&D) centres, technical institutes, skill development centres, government offices, hospitals, hotels, and residential facilities. Patil further explained that the allotments are made based on the recommendations of the state-level Single Window Committee.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Tuesday, August 27, sought a CBI inquiry into the alleged allocation. The party demanded that both Priyank Kharge and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resign from their posts. Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council, Chaluvadi Narayanaswamy, approached Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot seeking intervention in the matter. In a letter, Narayanaswamy has called for the removal of Priyank Kharge from the state cabinet.

This latest allegation against the Kharge family comes amid a broader controversy involving a land allotment scam linked to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, for which the Governor has sanctioned prosecution.