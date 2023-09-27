Bengaluru traffic: Outer Ring Road faces unusual congestion, commuters stuck

Officials from HAL airport cited an exceptional surge in traffic volume attributed to the impending holidays.

Several Bengaluru residents on their way to attend South African comedian Trevor Noah’s show at Manpho Convention Centre near Manyata Tech Park in Nagavara were also stuck in the ORR traffic. Some of them were even trying to sell off their tickets at the last time, afraid they would be unable to make it in time. The show is part of his Off The Record Tour in three Indian cities -- Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Outer Ring Road Companies Association has asked companies to extend their exit time owing to the massive gridlock on ORR. Many social media users also took to X to share their traffic woes along the blocked stretch of road.