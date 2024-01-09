Bengaluru’s Peenya flyover to be closed from Jan 16-19: Details

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced the closure of the Peenya flyover on Tumakuru Road from 11pm on January 16 until 11am on January 19. The closure is part of NHAI's efforts to carry out crucial repair and retrofitting measures on the distressed Bengaluru Nelamangala viaduct, commonly known as the Dr Shivakumar Swamiji Flyover, which forms a crucial part of National Highway 4.

Alternative roads:

For Vehicles traveling from Nelamangala to Bengaluru city: Drivers are advised to take the adjacent NH4 road or service road to the 8th mile. From there, proceed via Dasarahalli, Jalahalli Cross, Peenya Police Station Junction, and SRS Junction to reach Goraguntepalya.

For Vehicles moving from CMTI Junction to Nelamangala: Motorists heading towards Parle-G toll are recommended to take the adjacent NH4 service road. Traffic will be facilitated along the service road from SRS Junction, through Peenya Police Station Junction, Jalahalli Cross, and 8th mile.