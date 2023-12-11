Bengaluru woman falls to death while cleaning apartment window

A 32-year-old woman fell to her death from a sliding window on the fifth floor of Bengaluru's BDA apartment complex near the Kannamangala area. The incident occurred at around 4 pm on December 7. The deceased, identified as Kushboo Ashish Trivedi, was a resident of Vindhyagiri apartment complex at Doddabanahalli.
Khushboo was cleaning the window and corridor walls of her apartment when the accident happened. She had climbed a wooden shoe rack to clean the glass, leaving the sliding window open. While cleaning, she slipped and fell through the air shaft between the two towers of the apartment complex.
Following a complaint by her father Chandrakanth Trivedi, the Kadugodi police registered a case of unnatural death. Despite efforts by other residents and family members to rush her to a private hospital, she was declared dead by the doctors. As per media reports, there is no CCTV footage capturing the incident and investigation is underway.