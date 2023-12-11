Bengaluru woman falls to death while cleaning apartment window

A 32-year-old woman fell to her death from a sliding window on the fifth floor of Bengaluru's BDA apartment complex near the Kannamangala area. The incident occurred at around 4 pm on December 7. The deceased, identified as Kushboo Ashish Trivedi, was a resident of Vindhyagiri apartment complex at Doddabanahalli.

Khushboo was cleaning the window and corridor walls of her apartment when the accident happened. She had climbed a wooden shoe rack to clean the glass, leaving the sliding window open. While cleaning, she slipped and fell through the air shaft between the two towers of the apartment complex.