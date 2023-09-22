Bengaluru woman alleges partner forced her to convert, accused held in Kashmir

The woman alleged that in January 2018, the accused attempted to convert her to a different faith by promising to marry her. However, when they began the relationship, he had assured her they would get married in court without any religious customs. She also alleged that the accused’s brother made threatening phone calls and instructed her to keep her distance from Mozif.

“We have arrested the man from Srinagar. It's an old incident from 2018, the woman decided to complain now. The accused and the woman were in a live-in relationship till 2018 after which he went back to Kashmir and started neglecting her. He wanted to marry a woman from his city. We are in the process of questioning the accused,” said Superintendent of Police Bangalore Rural, Mallikarjun Baldandi.

The suspect faces charges under Section 5 of the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act as well as under sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 417 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.