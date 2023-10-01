Bengaluru traffic: ORR Companies Association asks govt to fix 36 choke points

Following the massive traffic jam in Bengaluru's tech corridor on September 27, the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) has issued a report asking the Karnataka government to fix 36 chokepoints in a 17 km stretch of the Outer Ring Road in the Whitefield-Marathahalli-Sarjapur area. ORRCA is a grouping of all companies between the Central Silk Board Junction and Krishnarajapura in Outer Ring Road and Arterial Areas in Bengaluru.

ORRCA representatives met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar and Bengaluru Joint Commissioner (Traffic) MN Anuchet to appeal to take measures to stop frequent traffic jams in Bengaluru.

Some of the choke points listed out by ORRCA are Doddanekundi U-turn, Bellandur Lake junction, Panathur junction and Yamlur junction.

Other measures included examining the feasibility of shared transport facilities for major tech parks, reducing the fleet size and increasing occupancy of vehicles used for commuting by employees and advisories to stagger the work time to avoid heavy traffic in peak hours.

MN Anuchet had earlier said that the police are working to ensure they have updated data of the number of vehicles in the parking lots of major tech parks. He requested ORRCA to send the data to traffic police to help them issue daily advisories on planning phased exit for vehicles from tech parks. He added that if the capacity in tech parks is 50%, no advisories will be issued.