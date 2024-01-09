Bengaluru start-up CEO sent to police custody for allegedly killing minor son

A Goa court has sent Suchana Seth, the 39-year-old CEO of Bengaluru based-start-up Mindful AI Lab to six days of police custody for the alleged murder of her four-year-old son. Suchana was arrested in Chitradurga, Karnataka, on Monday, January 8 and was brought to Goa on Tuesday, where she was produced before a court in Mapusa town.

The post-mortem examination of the 4-year-old boy's body will be conducted at Hiriyur Government Hospital in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district. "The body of the 4-year-old boy found has been shifted to the government hospital in Aimangala. After the postmortem examination of the body, it will be handed over to Goa Police," said Kumar Naik, Health Inspector at Hiriyur Government Hospital in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district. While Suchana's husband is currently in Jakarta, Indonesia, he has been notified by the police of the tragic incident.

The disturbing sequence of events leading to the arrest unfolded when Suchana checked into a rented service apartment at Candolim in North Goa with her son on January 6. After a two-day stay, she left for Bengaluru in a taxi on Monday. Concerns arose when staff at the apartment reported to the police that her son was not seen with her during her departure, and blood stains were discovered in the apartment by the housekeeping staff. CCTV footage confirmed that Suchana entered the apartment with her son but left alone. The Calangute police inspector, Paresh Naik contacted the taxi driver en route to Bengaluru. The driver was instructed to take Suchana to the nearest police station - Aimangala police station in Chitradurga district - without alerting her.