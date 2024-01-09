Bengaluru start-up CEO allegedly kills son, travels from Goa with his body in a bag

He further explained that when the cleaning staff went to clean the room they found red stains which they suspected was blood. The management of the apartment immediately informed the Calangute police, who then reached the spot.

“Prima facie, our team also suspected that the red stains were blood and contacted the driver of the lady and spoke to the lady as well. She also told us that her son was staying with her friend in Margao for a few days and provided the address. Calangute police inspector Paresh Naik immediately took the help of Fatorda police, and got to know that the address given by Suchana Seth was fake,” he added. The police also retrieved CCTV footage which showed that Suchana entered the place with her son, and exited without him.

The inspector later spoke over the phone to the taxi driver, who was on the way to Bengaluru and had reached Chitradurga district in Karnataka, and instructed him to take the accused to the nearest police station. The taxi driver then drove the taxi to the Aimangala police station without alerting the woman. The Goa police took the help of Chitradurga police and upon their request checked Suchana's belongings and found her son’s dead body in her bag. “Based on the complaint of the hotel manager, we immediately filed a complaint and registered an FIR, charging the woman with IPC sections 302, 201 and section 8 of Goa children’s act,” SP said.