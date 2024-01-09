Bengaluru start-up CEO allegedly kills son, travels from Goa with his body in a bag

The Goa police have arrested Suchana Seth, a 39-year-old CEO of an Artificial Intelligence startup in Bengaluru, for the alleged murder of her four-year-old son at a service apartment called Hotel Sol Banyan Grande in Goa on January 8. The arrest took place in Karnataka's Chitradurga district as Suchana was allegedly fleeing in a cab, with her son's body concealed in a bag.
“The woman checked in with her 4-year-old son to the place booked through Airbnb. She demanded for a checkout during the intervening night of January 7 and January 8 and requested the staff to arrange for a taxi. The staff suggested that she could take a flight to Bengaluru, which would be a cheaper option rather than hiring a taxi, which is an expensive option. The woman insisted that she would travel by taxi and a taxi was arranged,” said North Goa’s Superintendent of police, Nidhin Valsan.
He further explained that when the cleaning staff went to clean the room they found red stains which they suspected was blood. The management of the apartment immediately informed the Calangute police, who then reached the spot.
“Prima facie, our team also suspected that the red stains were blood and contacted the driver of the lady and spoke to the lady as well. She also told us that her son was staying with her friend in Margao for a few days and provided the address. Calangute police inspector Paresh Naik immediately took the help of Fatorda police, and got to know that the address given by Suchana Seth was fake,” he added. The police also retrieved CCTV footage which showed that Suchana entered the place with her son, and exited without him.
The inspector later spoke over the phone to the taxi driver, who was on the way to Bengaluru and had reached Chitradurga district in Karnataka, and instructed him to take the accused to the nearest police station. The taxi driver then drove the taxi to the Aimangala police station without alerting the woman. The Goa police took the help of Chitradurga police and upon their request checked Suchana's belongings and found her son’s dead body in her bag. “Based on the complaint of the hotel manager, we immediately filed a complaint and registered an FIR, charging the woman with IPC sections 302, 201 and section 8 of Goa children’s act,” SP said.
A team from the Calangute police promptly went to Chitradurga, where they presented Suchana Seth before the magistrate in Hiriyur and obtained a transit remand. She was later transferred to Goa. The post-mortem examination of the body will be conducted in Hiriyur, Chitradurga. Suchana’s husband is currently in Jakarta, Indonesia and has been notified by the police. Police said that the motive behind the killing is not known.
According to Suchana's profile, she is an AI ethics expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience in mentoring data science teams, and scaling machine learning solutions at startups and industry research labs. "She is on the 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics List. She has been a Mozilla Fellow at Data & Society, a Fellow at the Berkman Klein Centre at Harvard University, and a research fellow at the Raman Research Institute. She also holds patents in natural language processing," her profile says.