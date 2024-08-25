Bengaluru: RBI officer injured in road rage attack undergoes plastic surgery

A 30-year-old Reserve Bank of India (RBI) compliance officer from Odisha had to undergo a plastic surgery after he was allegedly assaulted by three drunk men in a road rage incident near the Bosch traffic signal in Bengaluru’s Adugodi area. The man, identified as T Swagat Sahu, was reportedly attacked around 8 pm on August 20. The incident left Swagat with deep cuts on his face after glass pieces from his spectacles injured him when one of the attackers punched him through his helmet visor.

According to a TNIE report , the confrontation began when two men, riding a motorcycle without signalling, suddenly cut across Marble Road, nearly causing Swagat to collide with them. After he advised them to use their indicators and left the scene, the duo chased him down. They, along with a third man who joined them later, forced Swagat to stop near the Bosch signal. One of the attackers punched Swagat, breaking his helmet visor and his glasses, leading to severe facial injuries. Despite him severely bleeding, the attackers fled the scene.

Swagat immediately reported the incident at the Adugodi police station. “Many people were at the spot when the trio attacked me, but none came to my rescue. A cop, who was on his motorcycle, did not help me despite my pleas. The black motorcycle the accused were riding had no number plates and headlight. The accused did not wear helmets and spoke Kannada,” Swagat told TNIE.

Despite filing the complaint right after the incident, the police have yet to arrest the accused. However, the report said investigation is underway to nab the accused.