Bengaluru police announces extensive security measures for New Year celebrations

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Tuesday, December 26, announced extensive security measures ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations in the city. He said that clubs have been granted permission to operate until 1am, providing partygoers with an extra hour of celebration. Wine shops will remain open until midnight. All events within the city, whether at hotels, clubs, or pubs, must conclude by 1 am, he said

Officials have established a designated area called the 'Women Safety Island' within the city, to offer a secure environment for women during the festivities on New Year's Eve. As many as 48 checkpoints have been identified in Bengaluru to check drink and drive cases on December 31 night.

To curb speeding and stunts, flyovers will be closed from 11pm to 6am. Comprehensive CCTV surveillance, except on Airport Road, will be implemented. Drone cameras will be used for monitoring, with a focus on key areas like Koramangala and Indiranagar's 100 feet road.